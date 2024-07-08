Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.31. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 829,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Envista by 7.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 825,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Envista by 512.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 750,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 627,686 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Envista by 27.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 129,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

