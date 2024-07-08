Enzyme Achieves Market Cap of $51.37 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $51.37 million and $14.82 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $19.27 or 0.00034331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,668,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,666,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzyme_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

