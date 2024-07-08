ERC20 One Day Volume Reaches $25.92 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 62.4% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $52.01 million and $25.92 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,514.54 or 0.99436887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00069567 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.04598182 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

