Ergo Price Tops $0.89 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $68.01 million and approximately $589,085.94 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,758.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.04 or 0.00578152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00113967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00036441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00267820 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00040472 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063837 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,271,196 coins and its circulating supply is 76,271,100 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

