Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.25

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 23926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,417 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 157,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 37,729 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

