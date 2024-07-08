Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after buying an additional 730,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,183,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,651,000 after purchasing an additional 71,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.63.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $272.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.56. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $284.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile



Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

