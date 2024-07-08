Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,514 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,982,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Price Performance

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $35.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.