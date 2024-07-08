Family Firm Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $4,899,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,972,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 102,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $190.58 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

