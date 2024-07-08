Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 33,950,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 111,797,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

