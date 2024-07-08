Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.24% of Fastenal worth $106,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 104.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 35,307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fastenal by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,651,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,445,000 after purchasing an additional 568,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.87. 2,110,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

