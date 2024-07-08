FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $39.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens upgraded FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FBK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

FB Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,464,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,805,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FB Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in FB Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 139,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 318,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $38.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.