Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 14.5% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $156.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002111 BTC on exchanges.

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.