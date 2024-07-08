Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $175.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00046124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

