Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.3% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,406,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Apple Stock Up 2.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $226.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $226.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

