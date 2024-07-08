Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDLO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,784. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

