Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $75.42 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.