Financial Comparison: Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Livento Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Livento Group and Innovid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $2.01 million 4.96 -$6.55 million N/A N/A Innovid $146.14 million 1.70 -$31.91 million ($0.21) -8.19

Livento Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovid.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings for Livento Group and Innovid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Innovid has a consensus target price of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 56.98%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than Livento Group.

Risk & Volatility

Livento Group has a beta of 5.47, suggesting that its stock price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Livento Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Livento Group and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group -191.71% -8.11% -7.43% Innovid -20.24% -7.81% -6.18%

Summary

Innovid beats Livento Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

(Get Free Report)

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Innovid

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Livento Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livento Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.