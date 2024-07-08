Financial Survey: BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) versus TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TeraWulf and BitFuFu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 8 1 3.11 BitFuFu 0 0 0 0 N/A

TeraWulf presently has a consensus target price of $5.35, suggesting a potential downside of 4.12%. Given TeraWulf’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than BitFuFu.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TeraWulf and BitFuFu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $100.13 million 18.57 -$73.42 million N/A N/A BitFuFu $284.11 million 0.07 $10.49 million N/A N/A

BitFuFu has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and BitFuFu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17% BitFuFu N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BitFuFu has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

