Firan Technology Group (FTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of C$34.98 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

TSE FTG opened at C$5.94 on Monday. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of C$3.02 and a 52-week high of C$6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Firan Technology Group news, Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne bought 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,610.00. Also, Director Mike Andrade bought 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$59,290.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,000 shares of company stock worth $138,380. Insiders own 34.22% of the company's stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

