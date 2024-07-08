Firan Technology Group (FTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th.
Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of C$34.98 million during the quarter.
Firan Technology Group Stock Performance
TSE FTG opened at C$5.94 on Monday. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of C$3.02 and a 52-week high of C$6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Firan Technology Group
About Firan Technology Group
Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Firan Technology Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.