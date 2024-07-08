First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.46.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 4.2 %

TSE:FM traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 916,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,324. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.96.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

