First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 196 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $423.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.27 and a 1-year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.