First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 211 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $79.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

