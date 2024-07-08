First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 447 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $116.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.06. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

