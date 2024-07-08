First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 4,959 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.01 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

