First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 890 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,460,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,003,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after buying an additional 363,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,512,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,481,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,359,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

NYSE VTR opened at $52.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

