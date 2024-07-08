First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 3,356 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 299.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $85.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.66. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

View Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.