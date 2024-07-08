First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 57 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $538.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $551.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.64.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

