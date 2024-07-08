First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $225.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $286.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.