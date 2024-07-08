First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in F5 were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,885,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,992,195. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $171.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.16 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.22.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

