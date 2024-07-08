First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 3.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $176.80 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $225.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.83 and a 200 day moving average of $187.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,681 shares of company stock worth $468,227. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

