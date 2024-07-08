First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BALL opened at $59.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

