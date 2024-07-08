First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $379,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB stock opened at $372.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

