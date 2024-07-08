First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $384,000 Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 81,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in FirstService by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after buying an additional 240,303 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

FirstService Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $153.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.07. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

