First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $429,000 Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $152.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $189.96.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

