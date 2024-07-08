First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 415 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,617,000 after acquiring an additional 184,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 246.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 112,949 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $146,907,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $45.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 69.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

