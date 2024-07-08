First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRF stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

