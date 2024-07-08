First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after acquiring an additional 68,924 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $151.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average of $116.87. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $152.67.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

