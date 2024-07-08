First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $390.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.23.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.87.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

