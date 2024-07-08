First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Twilio alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,891,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,684 shares of company stock worth $2,767,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Up 1.6 %

Twilio stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.