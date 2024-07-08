First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,665 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

