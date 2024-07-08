First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 6,356 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Prudential by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Stock Performance

PUK opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

