First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $370,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,566,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,094,000 after acquiring an additional 466,332 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $905.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

