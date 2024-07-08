First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $370,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $251.03 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $252.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.20 and a 200-day moving average of $166.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

