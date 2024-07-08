First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.77% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,000,000.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CRPT opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 2.36. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

