Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 80.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 162.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

