Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Position Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,095,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,809,774 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.35% of Flowserve worth $142,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $47.05. 161,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,242. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.