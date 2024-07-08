Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Up 7.2%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 278,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,412,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

