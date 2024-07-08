Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 551,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 686,808 shares.The stock last traded at $122.12 and had previously closed at $123.75.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.