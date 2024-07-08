Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 628.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $90.01 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $92.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.