Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of ULCC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 376,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.75 million, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Frontier Group by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Frontier Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

